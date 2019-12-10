Telangana

Harish Rao launches ‘Meat on Wheels’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao launching ‘Meat on Wheels’ programme in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao launching 'Meat on Wheels' programme in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that meat products from Irkode are being made available at the Rythu Bazar in Siddipet.

Launching ‘Meat on Wheels’ initiated by self-help groups (SHGs) of Irkode on Tuesday along with a store, Mr. Harish Rao said that these products are being sold with ‘Siddipet’ brand and being made by women of Siddipet district.

“We have imparted training for the women of Irkode with the help of National Research Centre on Meat (NRCM), an affiliate to Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) for four days in preparing pickles and snacks. The vehicle would move in all villages and sell products,” said Mr .Harish Rao.

In the evening the vehicle would sell products at Komaticheruvu and other busy places. Collector P Venkatarami Reddy and others were present.

