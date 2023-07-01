Harish Rao launches 134 Diagnostic Tests in T-Diagnostics

July 01, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Health Minister Harish Rao virtually launched 134 diagnostic tests in T-Diagnostics across the state on July 1, on the occasion of Doctors Day.

He participated in the celebrations at the Kondapur Government Hospital and interacted with the MLAs, public representatives, and medical officers from all districts virtually. Speaking to them Mr. Harish Rao announced the introduction of 134 tests in T-Diagnostics, expanding from the existing 57 available tests. He emphasised the government’s commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare services by establishing pathology labs in eight districts and radiology labs in 16 districts.

These tests include several investigations that are typically priced between ₹500 and ₹10,000 in private labs, ensuring greater accessibility and affordability for the public, he said. He also highlighted the recognition received by the central lab in Hyderabad, which has obtained the prestigious NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) certificate, affirming adherence to the highest quality standards.

Furthermore, 13 district labs have achieved NABL Primary Accreditation, underscoring the excellence of Telangana’s diagnostic facilities. In the T-Diagnostics, over 10 crore tests have been conducted so far benefiting an astonishing 57.68 lakh patients.

T-Diagnostics Patients: 5,768,523 Samples collected: 11,149,991 Profiles: 20,791,200 Tests conducted: 104,036,082

Mr. Harish Rao attributed the conceptualisation of T-Diagnostics to the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to provide free medical services to patients relying on government hospitals. Since January 2018, free testing has been made available at all levels of hospitals, starting from Primary Health Centers (PHCs). Alongside the 57 existing pathology tests, radiology tests such as X-ray, UCG, ECG, 2D echo, and mammogram have been introduced, now expanding to 134 tests.

The Minister explained that the government has invested ₹4.39 crores in setting up each radiology and pathology hub. Additionally, an expenditure of ₹1.70 crore is being incurred for conducting the 134 tests, bringing the total cost per hub to ₹6.09 crores. The annual operational cost for each lab will be about ₹3 crores.