Harish Rao interacts with schoolchildren

Finance Minister participates in several programmes at Papannapet mandal

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao donned the role of a teacher and tested the knowledge and interacted with students in a government school at Kothapally village of Papannapet mandal on Wednesday. He visited the school along with Collector A Harish and MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy and enquired about their interest and what they wanted to do in future.

“How are the schools running after reopening? What do you have to study for becoming a doctor? Will you be here or migrate to USA?” asked Mr Harish Rao while interacting with students. A student replied that he will stay here. He asked another student what he will do if he became a policeman. He also asked students to speak about former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. While enquiring students about how coronavirus had adversely impacted their education, the Minister advised the teachers to focus on imparting better education for students.

Participating in several programmes at Papannapet mandal, Mr Harish Rao said that Telangana has become a model for the entire nation with schemes like Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. He said that the government has not stopped its welfare measures despite lower revenue because of COVID-19 pandemic . Informing that it was only Telangana State government that was offering round-the-clock power supply to the farm sector, he said that rolling stock of four percent transformers was kept ready to meet any contingency. The Minister also promised to provide Kaleshwaram water to Papannapet mandal shortly.