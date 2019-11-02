Harish Rao inspects medical college, wants infra work soon

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, on Friday, called upon officials to complete pending works on the government medical college on a war footing.
After interacting with students on Friday, Mr. Harish Rao directed the Panchayat Raj officials to lay a new road within 15 days.
This was the first medical college sanctioned in Telangana and constructed at a cost of ₹135 crore.
The Finance Minister inquired about the infrastructural facilities available in the college.
When some students complained about the network problem and requested for a cell tower, the Minister promised to get the issue addressed. He also directed officials to plant more saplings in the area.
Zilla Parishad Chairperson V. Roja Sharma, Principal Tamil Arasu and others were also present during the Minister’s visit.
