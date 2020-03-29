Harish Rao inspects border check post

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao directed the officials to ensure that there was not even a single case of spreading of coronavirus in the district. He directed them to implement lockdown restrictions without any exceptions.
He reviewed the preparedness of the administration at Zaheerabad on Sunday. “We are spraying sodium hypochlorite liquid in the streets. People should keep required quantities of material at home and should not venture out,” Mr. Harish Rao said adding that the liquid is being sprayed even in villages.
Collector M. Hanumantha Rao, MLC Fareeduddin, ZP Chairperson P. Manjusree and others were present.
Later in the day, Mr. Harish Rao inspected the border checkpoint and interacted with the officials. Asked about the entry of essential commodities transport vehicles into the State and directed them not to allow anyone to cross the borders.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.