Harish Rao inspects border check post

Minister T Harish Rao inspecting the lockdown in Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district.

Minister T Harish Rao inspecting the lockdown in Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district.   | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

‘Implement lockdown restrictions without exception’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao directed the officials to ensure that there was not even a single case of spreading of coronavirus in the district. He directed them to implement lockdown restrictions without any exceptions.

He reviewed the preparedness of the administration at Zaheerabad on Sunday. “We are spraying sodium hypochlorite liquid in the streets. People should keep required quantities of material at home and should not venture out,” Mr. Harish Rao said adding that the liquid is being sprayed even in villages.

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao, MLC Fareeduddin, ZP Chairperson P. Manjusree and others were present.

Later in the day, Mr. Harish Rao inspected the border checkpoint and interacted with the officials. Asked about the entry of essential commodities transport vehicles into the State and directed them not to allow anyone to cross the borders.

