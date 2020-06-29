Harish Rao hosts lunch at a dump yard

Special Correspondent

29 June 2020 20:39 IST

Move to remove stigma attached with dumping yards

In a move to remove stigma among the public over dumping yards, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao had lunch with other elected public representatives at the transit dump yard at district headquarters on Monday.

To create awareness among the public that dump yards can be maintained properly and to prove that it become a place for lunch, the Minister had lunch here with representatives of Nanganur mandal . He called upon the public representatives to transform all dump yards like this.

