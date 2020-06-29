Telangana

Harish Rao hosts lunch at a dump yard

Minister T Harish Rao having lunch at a dump yard at Siddipet.

Minister T Harish Rao having lunch at a dump yard at Siddipet.   | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

Move to remove stigma attached with dumping yards

In a move to remove stigma among the public over dumping yards, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao had lunch with other elected public representatives at the transit dump yard at district headquarters on Monday.

To create awareness among the public that dump yards can be maintained properly and to prove that it become a place for lunch, the Minister had lunch here with representatives of Nanganur mandal . He called upon the public representatives to transform all dump yards like this.

