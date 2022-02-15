Harish Rao hits out at Kishan Reddy for getting any project to TS

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao has alleged that Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, who hails from Telangana, has no locus standi to speak on Telangana as he neither resigned his legislator’s post in support of the Statehood demand in 2010 nor pursued sanction of any project to the State from the Centre.

Speaking to newspersons along with Minister for Home Md. Mohamood Ali, legislators B. Subhash Reddy, K. Venkatesh, A. Venkateshwar Reddy and former MP A. Seetharam Naik here on Tuesday, he said Mr. Kishan Reddy had moral right even to touch the martyrs memorial leave alone asking Chief Minister to come there for a debate as he had run away from resigning his MLA post in 2010 when his colleague legislator from BJP E. Laxminarayana had quit his membership of the Assembly in support of the Statehood movement.

As the State president of BJP he had also posted on social platform in 2011 that he would launch a Jai Andhra movement. Some youth had written letters that Mr. Kishan Reddy was responsible for their suicide. When he could not muster support to get Mr. Laxminarayana re-elected, it was TRS that had got him elected, Mr. Harish Rao said.

It was Mr. Kishan Reddy who had thumped the desks in Parliament when Amit Shah termed the Telangana Formation Day as Black Day, Mr. Harish Rao pointed out and sought to know why Mr. Kishan Reddy could not get any project to Telangana including national status to one of the irrigation projects when three projects in other States were given such a status.

On Mr. Kishan Reddy’s comments that entire Telangana would become green with interlinking of rivers, Mr. Harish Rao sought to know why the Centre was sitting over clearances of several projects of Telangana when there was ample water for diversion to other States. He sought to know why Mr. Reddy was interested in helping other States when Telangana needed it and offered to felicitate him in case he gets national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme.

Further, he sought to know from the Union Minister whether he could get at least one of the 7 IIMs, 7 IITs, 2 IISERs, 16 IIITs, 4 NIDs, 157 medical colleges and 84 Navodaya schools sanctioned by the Narendra Modi Government to Telangana.