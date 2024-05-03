GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Harish Rao hits out at CM for comments on Siddipet’s development

May 03, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS MLA Harish Rao speaking at a meeting in Siddipet on Friday.

BRS MLA Harish Rao speaking at a meeting in Siddipet on Friday.

But for statehood to Telangana for which the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had led from the front, A. Revanth Reddy would not have become the Chief Minister and would have been busy in kowtowing his mentor N. Chandrababu Naidu, senior BRS leader Harish Rao said on Friday.

Reacting to the comments made by Mr. Reddy in Siddipet on Thursday, stating that the development claimed by BRS was not visible at all, Mr. Harish Rao said that in case Mr. Reddy was sincere about his words, he must explain what more the BRS could have done above making it a district, setting up a government medical college, Police Commissionerate, IT Hub and many other facilities.

He sought to know whether the CM’s statements made in the past that the BRS government had concentrated all the development only in Siddipet or erstwhile Medak district was correct or the one made by him on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Siddipet on Friday, he said that he was accepting the challenge thrown at him by Mr. Reddy that he would come there on August 15 after implementing all the six guarantees, including ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver.

Stating that Mr. Reddy was not accepting his earlier challenge, Mr. Harish Rao said that he would, however, felicitate Mr. Reddy and get his resignation accepted, as he would prefer justice for the people of the State. He reiterated that he would submit his resignation in Speaker’s format if all the six guarantees were implemented 100% by August 15. He ridiculed the Chief Minister’s efforts of seeking votes by taking vows in the names of gods, while another party in the name of god.

He alleged that there was a tacit understanding between the BJP and Congress in the State for Lok Sabha elections and it was clearly evident in the acts or lack of it by the Election Commission.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.