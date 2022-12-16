Harish Rao hits back at Nadda for remarks on State’s finances

December 16, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao has hit back strongly at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda stating that the latter spoke lies on the State’s finance at a public meeting held in Karimnagar on Thursday and blamed the Centre’s attitude in devolution of funds for some troubles being faced by Telangana.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday he claimed that Telangana was far ahead of the Centre on every fiscal parameter compared to the Centre. He pointed out that the Centre had borrowed nearly ₹1 crore-crores in 8 years period and it was burdening the people with about ₹1 lakh crore every month.

On the other hand, Telangana’s borrowings were just a fraction of what the Centre had borrowed so far but due to the productive utilisation of funds the GSDP of Telangana had more than doubled in 8 years to over ₹11.5 lakh crore in 2021-22 against ₹4.51 lakh crore when the State was formed. The growth of per capita income was also highest in Telangana as it was ₹2,75,443 last year against ₹1,12,162 in 2014.

However, the national average of per capita income was ₹1,50,007 last year against ₹79,188 in 2014. The per capita income in Telangana had grown by ₹1,25,436 in 8 years and it was much higher than the growth registered at national level. All these details were not of Telangana government but were statistics prepared by the country’s Ministry of Finance.

Further, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader said Telangana was at the top in terms of State’s Own Revenue growth in the country as the average growth in 8 years was 11.5% against 8.6% achieved by Uttar Pradesh, 7% by Madhya Pradesh, 5.7% by Karnataka and 2.6% by Gujarat. Mr. Harish Rao sought know why the Centre and other BJP-ruled States had failed to achieve such a growth.

Citing Centre’s statement in Parliament on Tuesday (Dec.13), the Minister said the ratio of debt to GSDP was 23.5% in case of Telangana and it was at the sixth position from bottom, while 22 other States had higher borrowings with much higher ratio.

Referring to Mr. Nadda’s criticism of State government’s inability to pay salaries to its employees on time (on first of every month), Mr. Harish Rao alleged that it was due to the attitude of discrimination and victimisation being adopted by the Centre towards Telangana. He stated that State’s finances were put some hardship as the Centre had cut ₹15,000 crore borrowing limit under FRBM after the approval of budget and denied another ₹12,000 crore in two years for not installing meters to agricultural pumpsets.

Further, he alleged that the Centre had denied ₹5,374 State specific grant recommended by the 15 th Finance Commission. It had also not given ₹24,000 crore grant recommended by the NITI Aayog for implementation of Mission Bhagirath and Mission Kakatiya programmes.

On Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy’s statement that the Centre had given ₹8,379 crore GST Cess to Telangana, Mr. Harish Rao said it was much lower compared to the contribution of ₹30,878 crore made by Telangana. However, the Cess devolved to Maharashtra was ₹70,000 crore, ₹64,810 crore to Karnataka, ₹44,245 crore to Gujarat and ₹41,334 crore to Tamil Nadu.