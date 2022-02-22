Harish Rao helps girl to pursue nursing course
Minister supports her education by paying the required fee
Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao came to the rescue of a girl who got a seat in nursing. He extended the required support to the girl and suggested her to focus on education.
Manasa is an orphan girl and staying at Bala Sadan at Siddipet for the past several years after she lost her parents. She had a wish of pursuing nursing course. As nursing college was sanctioned for the district and is being established at the headquarters town, she got a seat in the college. Mr Harish Rao paid the required fee for her education.
Feeling emotional over her dream coming true, she met Mr. Harish Rao at his camp office on Tuesday and thanked for the support extended.
