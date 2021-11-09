Harish Rao given charge of Health portfolio

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has appointed Finance Minister T. Harish Rao as the Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

“Under Clause (3) of Article 166 of the Constitution, the Governor of Telangana hereby allocates the portfolio of Medical & Health & Family Welfare to Sri T. Harish Rao, Hon'ble Minister for Finance, with effect from 09 November, 2021,” the Government Order issued late on Tuesday evening said.

Mr. Harish Rao was the in-charge of the TRS’ campaign in the just concluded Huzurabad bypoll where former Minister Eatala Rajender romped home with a huge majority. Victory of Mr. Rajender has come as a jolt to the ruling party amid allegations that the government did not monitor COVID-19 developments in the same way Mr. Rajender did when he was holding the Health portfolio.