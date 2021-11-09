Telangana

Harish Rao given charge of Health portfolio

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has appointed Finance Minister T. Harish Rao as the Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

“Under Clause (3) of Article 166 of the Constitution, the Governor of Telangana hereby allocates the portfolio of Medical & Health & Family Welfare to Sri T. Harish Rao, Hon'ble Minister for Finance, with effect from 09 November, 2021,” the Government Order issued late on Tuesday evening said.

Mr. Harish Rao was the in-charge of the TRS’ campaign in the just concluded Huzurabad bypoll where former Minister Eatala Rajender romped home with a huge majority. Victory of Mr. Rajender has come as a jolt to the ruling party amid allegations that the government did not monitor COVID-19 developments in the same way Mr. Rajender did when he was holding the Health portfolio.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2021 10:04:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/harish-rao-given-charge-of-health-portfolio/article37406442.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY