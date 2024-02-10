ADVERTISEMENT

Harish Rao frustrated as corrupt deals in irrigation to come out in investigation: Jagga Reddy

February 10, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy on Saturday hit out at BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao accusing him of amassing a huge amount of wealth as Minister for Irrigation and his frustration in the Assembly was evident when the government exposed the large-scale corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.

Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Jayaprakash alleged that the illegally amassed wealth was with an official who is an Engineer-in-Chief of the Irrigation department.

“Are Mr. Harish Rao and KCR’s family not responsible for the thousands of crore rupees wasted on the project?” he asked, recalling that the Irrigation department was with KCR and Mr. Harish Rao during these 10 years. “Mr. Harish is perturbed with the continuous review of the Irrigation department by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jayaprakash said he would write a letter to Mr. Revanth, seeking an investigation into the liquid cash that Mr. Harish Rao holds.

He also warned the BRS leaders not to cross their limits and hold their tongue while criticising the Chief Minister or the ministers, or else Congress leaders would be forced to react. He said KCR was a champion at hurling abuses and using derogatory words against political leaders. “KCR abused Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy at a press conference but the Minister was silent for reasons unknown.” he claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US