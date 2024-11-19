Harish Rao flays government fete on praja palana after ‘betraying all sections’

HYDERABAD

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former minister T. Harish Rao has alleged that the Congress party and its government have successfully betrayed all sections of people in Telangana in nearly one-year of their rule, during which all ‘declarations’ made before the Assembly elections have turned out to be writings on water.

Recollecting a poem of Praja kavi (people’s poet) Kaloji Narayan Rao – ‘evaranukunnaru itlavunani’ (nobody thought that it would turn out be a mirage) he said people were deceived by the Congress government as except for a few promises kept partially, it had failed to fulfil any of the major promises, including many among the six guarantees and others, made in the Congress Abhaya Hastham manifesto.

It was a shameless attempt to celebrate the success of the ‘praja palana’ at Warangal with a view to divert people’s attention from the betrayal meted out to them. He sought to know from the State government the status of the Rythu Declaration made at Warangal, BC Declaration at Nizamabad and also six guarantees, Mr. Harish Rao said in a statement on Tuesday.

The first promise made in the Rythu Declaration, ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver to all farmers, was extended only to a half of the eligible farmers so far and the fate of Rythu Bharosa promise made to farmers and tenants at ₹15,000 per acre for two crop seasons put together as also ₹12,000 per year assistance to farmworkers was uncertain. The bonus promised to 10 crops was being given partially only to paddy, the BRS leader pointed out.

