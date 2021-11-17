Harish Rao favours new modules to bolster Dharani

HYDERABAD

17 November 2021

Minister wants officials to focus on rectification of errors in the land registration portal

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao has asked the officials concerned to evolve new modules that can further strengthen the land registration processes through Dharani portal besides rectification of the errors that crept in while entering the records.

The Minister said though effective modules and options catering to the needs of the people were incorporated in Dharani, lack of awareness on these was resulting in non-redressal of grievances of the people. Officials concerned should therefore conduct an orientation programme on the portal, modules and options for officials and Mee Seva operators at the district level to educate them about the processes.

Creating awareness

At the same time, district Collectors should create awareness among the local bodies’ representatives through Powerpoint presentation during the meetings of the respective local bodies. The Minister was speaking during a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee constituted to resolve the issues facing Dharani at BRKR Bhavan here on Wednesday.

He said the portal would be a landmark on the maintenance of land records and this was evident from the fact that over 10 lakh transactions were recorded within one year of operationalising Dharani. Officials explained the Cabinet panel members that of the 98,049 applications received with regard to prohibited lands, 82,472 had been disposed of.

The meeting discussed about the changes that should be made in the modules to ensure resolution of some problems that were encountered in its operations. Mr. Harish Rao wanted the officials to expeditiously evolve necessary changes in the modules for ensuring rectification of errors that were noticed in the entry of records into the portal.

Mr. Harish Rao wanted help-desks to be set up at the district Collectors’ offices to create awareness among the people and these help-desks should also be equipped with facilities to upload the documents on the lines of Mee Seva centres. The sub-committee had decided to meet again next week and asked the officials to prepare technical models for the changes that should be made by that time.