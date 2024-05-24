Harish Rao faults Minister Komatireddy’s views on TIMS

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former Health Minister T. Harish Rao has asked the Congress Government to stop spewing venom on the public health infrastructure development taken up by the previous government in the City with three Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) facilities and complete them early so that people could avail the facilities.

In a statement, Mr. Rao said on Friday that Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was speaking without any understanding about the three TIMS hospitals being developed and resorting to meaningless criticism of the previous BRS government. He pointed out that keeping in mind the increasing need for health infrastructure in tune with the growing population, the three hospitals were planned for providing quality public healthcare to people.

Construction and supervision of TIMS neglected

He alleged that the State Government had left the construction and supervision of the three super speciality hospitals to winds for the last five months. Instead, it was resorting to making allegations against the previous government forgetting the need to bring them into use at the earliest.

The BRS leader pointed out that Mr. Venkat Reddy’s talk of TIMS L.B. Nagar facility having 27 floors and it would be difficult for the people/patients to have such high-rise hospitals was exhibiting his total lack of understanding as the hospital was being constructed only as G+14 floors facility.

He sought to know whether Mr. Venkat Reddy was not aware of the 24-storied hospital taken up by the previous Congress government in Rajasthan in 2022 and the 22-storied hospital being constructed by the INDIA Bloc alliance partner Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. If the Congress Government was sincere about doing good to the poor, it must complete TIMS hospitals early and bring them into use in tune with the growing population, the BRS leader suggested.

