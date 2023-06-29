Harish Rao faults Governor’s remarks on Osmania Hospital

June 29, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

Health and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao took a dig at Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, stating that she was blind to Telangana’s development in the medical sector, but chooses to indulge in political mudslinging.

In reference to the Governor’s tweet on the condition of Osmania General Hospital, the Minister said that the Governor should understand the complexities involved in the hospital’s renovation and reminded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was the first to think of renovating it but obstacles were created with people moving the court.

Mr. Harish Rao alleged that the Governor was behaving like a BJP agent forgetting that she holds a Constitutional post. The Minister was speaking to the media during a programme at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital here on Wednesday.

The Health Minister said rapid strides were made in the health sector in Telangana, but the Governor never had a good word for the State and prefers to take a negative attitude without understanding the issue. A lot of positivity was created with Basti Dawakhanas that brought healthcare services to the doorsteps of the people and also reduced patient load on major hospitals. He wished the Governor had some good words to say since she herself was a doctor.

The Minister further said that beds in NIMS were increased and NITI Aayog also recognised the State as a top performer in terms of reducing child mortality. But all these escaped her notice. He said the new building for the OGH was in the court and hoped a positive decision would come soon.

