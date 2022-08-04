Telangana

Harish Rao expresses displeasure over performance of doctors

Ministers T Harish Rao and Malla Reddy at the renovated ESI Hospital at Ramchandrapuram in Sangareddy district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF
Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 04, 2022 06:45 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 03:47 IST

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao expressed serious displeasure over the poor performance of doctors at the ESI Hospital in Ramachandrapuram of Sangareddy district, stating that despite having facilities, proper treatment is not being extended to patients.

“ESI Hospital was improved with an investment of ₹20 crore and corporate-level treatment is being extended to patients. Doctors are full in Ramachandrapuram ESI hospital while patients are nil. Doctors should improve their performance,” said Mr. Harish Rao after inaugurating the improved facilities at the ESI Hospital on Wednesday.

Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy said a 30-bed ESI Hospital would be established in Patancheru shortly. He said that the government would be extending all required assistance to the workers.

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, MLA G. Mahipal Reddy and others participated in the programme.

