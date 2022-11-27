Harish Rao expresses concern over ‘restrictions’ on MGNREGA works

November 27, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government has expressed concern over imposition of ‘far too many’ restrictions on the implementation of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), claiming that these might defeat the very purpose of the Act.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao lamented that the Union Rural Development Ministry raised a number of objections regarding construction of foodgrain drying platforms, expenditure incurred on tree guards, construction of staggered trenches and a few more items of work under the MGNREGA.

Mr. Rao’s speech was read out by Finance Secretary Ronald Ross on the Minister’s behalf during the pre-budget meeting convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a couple of days ago.

It may be recalled that a Central team inspected the ongoing works pertaining to the NREGA in five districts of Telangana and said in its report that non-permissible work, “construction of foodgrain drying platforms”, should be stopped immediately and recovery of all such works relating to construction of drying yard should be made.

Disciplinary or legal action should be ensured against the defaulting officials, the team said in its report. It wanted that expenditure booked on non-permissible items like tree guards under avenue or roadside plantation should be recovered from the PIA and should be informed to the Union Ministry. The team took strong exception to sub-letting of the works to third party as well as payments made.

Mr. Rao said that the Central team proposed recovery of ₹151.91 crore besides recommending legal or disciplinary action against the defaulting officials.

“In a letter dated November 12, the Union Ministry has indicated that if recovery is not made within 15 days, the Central Government may initiate action as per Section 27 of the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, 2005, which permits stoppage of release of funds,” he said in the presentation.

He asserted that the State Government had been incurring expenditure under MGNREGA in a productive manner and said: “Imposing ‘far too many’ restrictions may defeat the very purpose of the Act.”