Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao examined the ongoing works of the medical college on the premises at Sangareddy district headquarters on Tuesday. He has directed the officials to speed up the process. He said that majority of the teaching faculty appointed for the medical college had already joined duties and the academic year will commence as scheduled.
Harish Rao examines ongoing medical college works
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
January 04, 2022 20:29 IST
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
January 04, 2022 20:29 IST
