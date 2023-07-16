Harish Rao drums up support for MLA Padma Reddy, asks voters to choose her

July 16, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - SIDDIPET

Finance and Health Minister T.Harish Rao has appealed to people in Medak to vote for MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy in the next elections, stating that she is “always among the people”.

At least two other aspirants as of now — Mynampally Rohit, the son of BRS Malkajgiri MLA M. Hanumantha Rao, and MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy — have been reportedly trying for a party nomination from the Medak assembly constituency. Mr.Rohit has taken up several activities to meet with the people over the past few months.

In this background, Mr.Harish Rao’s appeal while admitting some leaders from both Congress and BJP assumes significance as it will be a clear indication for the party cadre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All our problems were addressed after the formation of Telangana and K. Chandrasekhar Rao becoming the Chief Minister. We have become a model for the nation with abundant water resources, and being number one in implementing welfare schemes. Telangana is the only State in the country where the pension was increased to ₹2,000 and for disabled it was hiked to ₹4,000,” said Mr.Harish Rao adding that schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kit and Nutrition kit are being extended here. He also stated that it was only in Telangana that potable water is being supplied without any problem.

“I will extend support for the development of Medak and Ramayampet. Ms.Padma Devender Reddy is always among the people, and addressing their problems. Support her in the coming elections,” said Mr.Harish Rao.

MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy, Handloom Development Corporation chairman Chinta Prabhakar, party senior leader K. Butchi Reddy and others were present.

ends

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.