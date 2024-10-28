Harish Rao defends KTR and asks Revanth’s govt. not to target families

Former Minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao termed the Congress government as an oppressive regime that wants to silence the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) by targeting the families of the BRS leaders.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Harish Rao saw the controversy over the farmhouse party of the BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s brother-in-law as an attempt to silence KTR who was aggressive on the government policies raising issues of the various sections of the society.

Defending his cousin KTR, he said it was crystal clear that the attacks on the residence of his kin was due to his strong stance on the Musi Rejuvenation project. “KTR’s focus has always been on transparency and fighting corruption. He won’t tolerate misuse of public projects for private gains, and that’s precisely why they’re targeting him. But their attempts to undermine him only expose their own fear,” he added.

In a pointed critique of the Congress government, Mr. Harish Rao accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of leading a regime marred by broken promises, mismanagement and attempts to stifle dissent. He said the Revanth Reddy government has failed the State and in just 11 months it has become unpopular due to the broken promises.

He said the farmers have been deceived on several fronts. “They were promised a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹7,521 per quintal, but are being forced to sell at a far lower price. The situation is so dire that farmers had to beg at the Collector’s feet in Adilabad. What more proof do we need of this administration’s apathy?”

He also criticized the government’s economic mismanagement. “Where did the ₹500 crore from the 15th Finance Commission disappear? And the ₹300 crore from the National Health Mission? There’s zero accountability,” he alleged.

