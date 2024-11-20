Harish Rao criticises govt. on continued neglect of residential, other schools

HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T. Harish Rao has criticised the State government for the continued neglect of residential and day schools of the government, following two more incidents of food poisoning and a snake bite.

In a statement, Mr. Harish Rao said on Wednesday that a student of a residential school in Nalgonda district had suffered snake bite recently and was hospitalised. The incident was a reflection of the government’s neglect of residential schools as there were umpteen incidents of dog, rat and snake bites across the State during the last 11 months, he alleged.

Students of a total of 11 residential schools have died due to various reasons such as viral fever, health and sanitation issues, snake bite, food poisoning and others. He stated that a girl student of Wankidi Residential School was battling for life for 20 days at the NIMS hospital here after an incident of food poisoning in the school, wherein over 65 students were hospitalised.

This week, 50 students of Zilla Parishad High school in Narayanpet district were hospitalised due to food poisoning in midday meal and in Hyderabad several schools were serving poor quality food to students as part of the midday meal. As the government had failed to clear the pending bills to suppliers, supply of eggs for three days a week was stopped for the last 11 months, he explained.

