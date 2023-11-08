Harish Rao cautions people against Congress, BJP

November 08, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - hyderabad

Senior BRS leader and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao cautioned people against taking a risk with the Congress, when their welfare and State’s development were being taken care by the BRS government.

Speaking after a few BJP leaders of Malkajgiri constituency joined the BRS here on Wednesday, he alleged that Congress candidate Mynampally Hanumantha Rao was “using filthy language” and it was for the people of Malkajgiri “to melt his wax of arrogance and light up the good persona of Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, the BRS candidate”.

He asked the party ranks in the constituency to take the BRS manifesto widely to people and also explain how peaceful the city had been during the last 10 years without any incident of communal clash, “which used to be a regular feature in the city during the Congress rule” in the past.

Speaking at a women’s meeting at Uppal constituency later, Mr. Harish Rao asked them to ponder over how they used to struggle to fetch water for their domestic needs every day during the previous Congress rule and how they are getting regular water supply in their houses under the BRS (TRS) rule. The Centre had copied the scheme and implementing it as ‘Har Ghar Jal’ in other States, he said.

On the public health front, the Minister said that sitting MLA B. Subhash Reddy had got a 100-bed hospital (Basti Dawakhana) constructed in the constituency so that the basic health needs of people were met. “The government is extending welfare to women right from marriage (Kalyana Laxmi) to providing initial care to their newborns with KCR Kit,” he said and urged people to support party candidate Bandari Laxma Reddy.

MLA Mr. Subhash Reddy and candidate Mr. Laxma Reddy appealed to women to weigh the parties’ history and what they did for them all these years and make an informed decision.

During a visit to Gajwel later, Mr. Harish Rao said that the Chief Minister had ensured unexpected development of the constituency and it was time people reposed their faith again. Mr. Rao would be concluding his election campaign in Gajwel this time too, as he did in 2014 and 2018.

He asked people to be wary about ‘Telangana betrayers’ as Congress had joined hands with Y.S. Sharmila and BJP with Pawan Kalyan, both strong votaries against Telangana.