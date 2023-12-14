Harish Rao cautions party leaders of harassment by Congress Govt.

December 14, 2023 03:55 am | Updated 03:55 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao has cautioned party leaders that the ruling Congress would try to hurt their morale by foisting cases and by other means but there is no need to fear as the party would be on their side.

Speaking at a thanksgiving meeting in Narsapur on Wednesday, he stated that the party leadership would remember all those who had toiled for the hat-trick victory to the party in the constituency by giving lead in all mandals and would give them opportunities in the coming local bodies’ elections. The party’s defeat in the Assembly elections was only a speed-breaker but it was the BRS that would ultimately reach the destination.

Stating that the good work done by the BRS government would be recognised by people slowly, Mr. Harish Rao assured that either he or MLA V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy, former MLA Ch. Madan Reddy and other leaders would be available for party activists all the time. There was no need to cripple with the electoral defeat as the party was capable of bouncing back in the days to come under the leadership of K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BRS leader said KCR always believed in development and welfare of the people instead of vengeance against the political rivals. The CID investigation into the housing scam during the previous Congress rule had revealed many startling facts, including several Congress leaders, swindling funds of 40-50 houses each. Had the BRS government resorted to vengeance, half of the Congress leaders would have been in jail, he mentioned.

Mr. Harish Rao said the BRS (TRS) had witnessed many ups and downs since 2001 and it would weather the present defeat too with victory in future.

He condemned the attack on Parliament (Lok Sabha) and felt that the incident had proved that there was no security to MPs and requested the Centre to take stern action against the culprits to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

