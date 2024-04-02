Harish Rao cautions govt. against removing Kakatiya arch from State emblem

April 02, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

BRS senior leader T.Harish Rao has cautioned that Warangal would boil with anger if the Congress-led regime in Telangana tried to remove the welcome arch of Kakatiyas from the State government emblem as it was the symbol of self-esteem of Warangal people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the parliamentary election preparatory meeting in Warangal on Monday, he said it was the BRS government in the past that developed the combined Warangal district more than any other government by establishing five medical colleges, a super speciality hospital and a textile park.

He said renewed enthusiasm was visible among the party ranks after senior leader Kadiyam Srihari left the party as they were seething with vengeance as the latter deserted the party after enjoying power and posts as also the party ticket for his daughter, K. Kavya.

ADVERTISEMENT

He sought to know from Mr. Srihari what had forced him to leave BRS after he had earlier declared publicly that he would not shift loyalties to another party, come what may. “If he has any moral values, which he preaches often, he should quit his MLA post secured on BRS ticket,” Mr.Harish Rao said. He sought to know where was the need to join hands with those involved in the cash-for-vote scam aimed at toppling the BRS (then TRS) government in 2015.

He asked the people to vote for the Congress if they benefited from ₹2 lakh each farm loan waiver, enhanced monthly social security pension, enhanced rythu bharosa, enhanced kalyana laxmi/shaadi mubarak, bonus to paddy, monthly assistance to women above 18 years of age, or else choose BRS.

He sought to know whether any of the Congress leaders had consoled the families of 200 farmers who ended their lives since December 7 last and 38 auto drivers who ended their lives due to loss of employment following free bus travel facility for women.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.