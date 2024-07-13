Harish Rao calls govt. bluff on payment of salaries on first of every month

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has criticised the State government for its inability to pay salaries to all its employees even after 13 days into the month (July) despite its tall claims of paying salaries to all the staff on the first of every month.

In a statement, a senior leader of BRS and former minister T. Harish Rao said on Saturday that regular teachers of model schools, outsourced and hourly-based teachers and guest lecturers were yet to get salaries for June paid in July. The term of guest lecturers in junior colleges was extended only till the month-end (July) and they were also not being paid salary of ₹42,000 as promised in the Congress manifesto.

He stated that the government claims of paying salaries to all the employees on the first of every month were just limited to announcements. He explained that regular teachers of model schools were not paid their salaries on the first during the last seven months and this month it was even worse as they were yet to get the salary even on 13th of this month.

Only half of the employees were paid salaries on the 8th of this month and even among them about 1,000 regular teachers were yet to get their salaries in Rangareddy, Nizamabad, Wanaparthy, Suryapet, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Sircilla and Peddapalli districts. Along with them, about 2,000 outsourced and hourly-based teachers working for model schools were also not paid salaries.

The government’s decision to extend the term of 1,654 guest lecturers in junior colleges only till July-end had forced their future into uncertainty. They were worried as to how they would get other employment in between an academic year in case they were discontinued.

Alleging that the Congress government was trying to discontinue the ‘guest lecturer’ system, Mr. Harish Rao demanded that the government extend their term for the complete academic year as was being done every year during the previous BRS rule.

