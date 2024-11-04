Harish Rao blames Telangana govt for 60 girls of residential school falling ill

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao has expressed concern over the hospitalisation of a large number of students of the tribal welfare residential high school for girls at Wankidi in Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad district, stating that there is no proper response from the State government on improving the conditions at the institution and providing better healthcare.

In a statement, he alleged that the government has washed its hands of the incident by admitting 60 students at a local hospital in phases instead of ensuring better treatment.

Citing reports, Mr. Harish Rao said the girl students of the residential school complained of diarrhoea and vomiting from October 30 and till Friday, 45 students had been hospitalised. Another 15 students were hospitalised on Saturday. Of those 15, as many as 12 were being treated at the local hospital while the remaining three were shifted to private hospitals at Mancherial and Kagaznagar and the Government Hospital at Asifabad as their condition had deteriorated. One was put on ventilator at a private hospital in Mancherial as her condition had turned critical.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.