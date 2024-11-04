GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Harish Rao blames Telangana govt for 60 girls of residential school falling ill

Published - November 04, 2024 11:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao. File

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao. File

HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao has expressed concern over the hospitalisation of a large number of students of the tribal welfare residential high school for girls at Wankidi in Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad district, stating that there is no proper response from the State government on improving the conditions at the institution and providing better healthcare.

In a statement, he alleged that the government has washed its hands of the incident by admitting 60 students at a local hospital in phases instead of ensuring better treatment.

Citing reports, Mr. Harish Rao said the girl students of the residential school complained of diarrhoea and vomiting from October 30 and till Friday, 45 students had been hospitalised. Another 15 students were hospitalised on Saturday. Of those 15, as many as 12 were being treated at the local hospital while the remaining three were shifted to private hospitals at Mancherial and Kagaznagar and the Government Hospital at Asifabad as their condition had deteriorated. One was put on ventilator at a private hospital in Mancherial as her condition had turned critical.

Published - November 04, 2024 11:57 am IST

