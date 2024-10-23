Harish Rao blames Congress govt for plight of residential school students

HYDERABAD

Former Minister and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao has blamed the ‘negligence’ of the Congress Government for four students, inmates of a residential school at Haveli Ghanpur in Medak district, being injured due to an electric shock.

In a statement, Mr. Harish Rao said on Tuesday that it was due to the negligence of the residential school staff that students got injured and were hospitalised. He demanded that the government provide them better treatment and take steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

He mentioned that the students of residential schools suffered from snake bites, dog bites, rat bites, and even food poisoning, due to lack of proper supervision and release of funds to the institutions. He requested the government to wake up from slumber, improve the conditions in residential schools and release funds.

