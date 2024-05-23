Harish Rao asks MLC bypoll voters to choose ‘voice’ that supports youth

Senior BRS leader Harish Rao has asked the educated youth, the unemployed, teachers and employees who comprise the electorate of the Warangal-Naglonda-Khammam Graduates’ Constituency in the Legislative Council to choose between a “highly-educated candidate who has always been supportive of youth” and a ‘blackmailer’.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting for MLC bypoll in Bhupalapally on Thursday, in support of candidate A. Rakesh Reddy, he said that the Bhupalapally constituency has about 14,000 voters and it was for the local leaders to get in touch with every voter and seek their support in the time left for campaigning. He asked the party leaders to explain to the electorate about the track record of BRS during the last 10 years as also that of the Congress in last six months.

He alleged that Congress had belied on every pre-poll promise and explained how it was going back on the six guarantees that included many promises besides a long list of other vows made in the election manifesto. He stated that the Congress Government was shamelessly claiming credit to the recruitment process finalised during the previous BRS rule by just issuing appointment letters, which was stopped due to election code.

Explaining how the Congress had gone back on its promises of ₹5 lakh each ‘vidya bharosa’ to students, he detailed how it had failed to keep word on filling 2 lakh vacancies in the first year, collecting four-times higher fee for teacher eligibility test after speaking about waiving fee completely, keeping four instalments of dearness allowance to teachers and other employees, unemployment allowance, bonus to only fine varieties of paddy after announcing it for all varieties, financial assistance to women and others.

The BRS leader sought to know why the Congress candidate was not talking about unemployment allowance. He appealed to the voters in Singareni Collieries to support the BRS candidate, who had been raising a voice for the youth for long.

Later, he addressed party meetings in Wardhannapet and Thorrur, which were attended by Mr. Rakesh Reddy, leaders S. Madhusudana Chary, Banda Prakash, M. Sanjay Kumar, K. Sanjay, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Ch. Dharma Reddy, E. Dayakar Reddy, Gandra Jyothi, P. Sudarshan Reddy, D. Vinay Bhaskar, and Rasamayi Balkishen.

