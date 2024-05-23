GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Harish Rao asks MLC bypoll voters to choose ‘voice’ that supports youth

Published - May 23, 2024 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader T. Harish Rao at a party meeting for MLC byelection in Thorrur on Thursday.

BRS leader T. Harish Rao at a party meeting for MLC byelection in Thorrur on Thursday.

Senior BRS leader Harish Rao has asked the educated youth, the unemployed, teachers and employees who comprise the electorate of the Warangal-Naglonda-Khammam Graduates’ Constituency in the Legislative Council to choose between a “highly-educated candidate who has always been supportive of youth” and a ‘blackmailer’.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting for MLC bypoll in Bhupalapally on Thursday, in support of candidate A. Rakesh Reddy, he said that the Bhupalapally constituency has about 14,000 voters and it was for the local leaders to get in touch with every voter and seek their support in the time left for campaigning. He asked the party leaders to explain to the electorate about the track record of BRS during the last 10 years as also that of the Congress in last six months.

He alleged that Congress had belied on every pre-poll promise and explained how it was going back on the six guarantees that included many promises besides a long list of other vows made in the election manifesto. He stated that the Congress Government was shamelessly claiming credit to the recruitment process finalised during the previous BRS rule by just issuing appointment letters, which was stopped due to election code.

Explaining how the Congress had gone back on its promises of ₹5 lakh each ‘vidya bharosa’ to students, he detailed how it had failed to keep word on filling 2 lakh vacancies in the first year, collecting four-times higher fee for teacher eligibility test after speaking about waiving fee completely, keeping four instalments of dearness allowance to teachers and other employees, unemployment allowance, bonus to only fine varieties of paddy after announcing it for all varieties, financial assistance to women and others.

The BRS leader sought to know why the Congress candidate was not talking about unemployment allowance. He appealed to the voters in Singareni Collieries to support the BRS candidate, who had been raising a voice for the youth for long.

Later, he addressed party meetings in Wardhannapet and Thorrur, which were attended by Mr. Rakesh Reddy, leaders S. Madhusudana Chary, Banda Prakash, M. Sanjay Kumar, K. Sanjay, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Ch. Dharma Reddy, E. Dayakar Reddy, Gandra Jyothi, P. Sudarshan Reddy, D. Vinay Bhaskar, and Rasamayi Balkishen.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.