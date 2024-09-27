Harish Rao asks govt. to implement loan waiver to all farmers by Dasara

HYDERABAD

Former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao has demanded that the government implement crop loan waiver to all farmers by Dasara festival and if not he would lead farmers to the Secretariat to press for writing off of outstanding dues up to ₹2 lakh per farmer till the Congress took over in December last.

Speaking at a protest organised by farmers at Nangunur in Siddipet district on Friday in support of implementation of crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh to all farmers having outstanding dues, Mr. Rao said the farmers were slowly realising the difference between the previous BRS and present Congress rule in their matter of their welfare.

He stated that it was during BRS rule from 2014 to 2023 the queues for seed and fertilizer, burning out of agricultural pump-set motors and transformers due to low voltage and excess load on the system had become a thing of the past as ample fertilizers were positioned well in advance and free power supply was introduced for the first time in the country.

But, the old days were making a return slowly and some Congress MLAs themselves were bringing it into the open. He stated that the ruling party MLA from Narayanpet, Chittem Parnika Reddy had questioned the authorities at a meeting why 24×7 power supply was not being ensured now when it was interruption-free during the KCR rule.

Stating that farmers were always first for the BRS government in the past, Mr. Harish Rao reminded them how the KCR government had paid investment support under Rythu Bandhu despite a 45-day lockdown period in 2020 and no revenue for the government. The salaries of legislators and ministers were stopped but not Rythu Bandhu, he noted.

Hitting back at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his remarks that Kaleshwaram project had collapsed even before its completion, Mr. Harish Rao sought to know how Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar and other reservoirs of the project were getting water, if that was the case.

