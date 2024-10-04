ADVERTISEMENT

Harish Rao alleges increase in atrocities against women in Telangana

Published - October 04, 2024 03:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS leader criticises Telangana Government for failing to provide safety to women and also calls for stronger measures against atrocities

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

HYDERABAD

Women and girls in Telangana were lacking safety if the increasing incidents of atrocities against them were any indication as the Government was acting irresponsibly in the matter of providing security to women, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao alleged in Hyderabad on Friday (October 4, 2024).

In a statement, he expressed anguish over the atrocity on two minor girls who went missing from a rehabilitation centre run by a private organisation in the IS Sadan (Saudabad) area recently. Quoting the police, he stated that five youths had repeatedly assaulted the two minor girls.

Mr. Rao alleged that the Government was neglecting the matter of women safety despite it being brought to its notice on the floor of the Assembly. As a result, atrocities were taking place against women and girls every day and during the last nine months over 2,000 such incidents were reported from different areas of the State.

He suggested the Government strengthen women’s safety measures in the State to prevent such incidents and also ensure that the youth who had allegedly committed atrocities against the two minor girls get severe punishment.

