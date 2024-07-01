Harish meets fasting Motilal Naik at Gandhi Hospital, urges him to end protest

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has requested the Telangana government to address the concerns of the unemployed youth and Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group job aspirants, failing which the party would try to stall the proceedings during the forthcoming Assembly session in support of demands of the unemployed youth.

BRS senior leader T. Harish Rao, along with several other leaders of the party, met Motilal Naik, an unemployed youth who is on an indefinite fast in support of demands of job aspirants and admitted to Gandhi Hospital by the police, here on Sunday. He requested Naik to end his fast, assuring him that the BRS would fight for the cause taken up by him.

Mr. Naik is demanding an increase in Group posts, increase in the ratio of students qualifying from Group-I prelims to mains, increase in teacher posts and ample gap between one competitive exam and another so that there is enough time for preparation.

The BRS leader requested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to speak to Naik and address problems of the unemployed youth. He said the government would be held responsible in case the health of Naik deteriorated. He also appealed to Telangana Jana Samithi chief M. Kodandaram to take the responsibility of upholding the rights of the unemployed youth, adding that the BRS would fight on behalf of the unemployed youth.

The BRS leader reminded the Congress party that leaders including Balmuri Venkat, Riyaz, M. Kodandaram, Murali, A. Revanth Reddy and even AICC leader Rahul Gandhi had made rounds of coaching centres in Ashok Nagar before Assembly elections and the AICC leader had promised to fill two-lakh posts within a year of coming to power. It was M. Bhatti Vikramarka as Congress Legislature Party leader who had, in the past, demanded that the eligibility of Group-I candidates from prelims to mains to be set at 1:100, but even Mr. Kodandaram was keeping quiet on the subject now, he noted.

