Harish hails TSMIDC for role in managing pandemic

Erolla Srinivas takes charge as corporation chairman

Health Minister T. Harish Rao highlighted the role of Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC) in arranging crucial medical resources services as Errolla Srinivas took charge as its chairman on Wednesday.

The Minister said that the crucial responsibility of providing diagnostic tests and medicines is on Mr Srinivas even as he sought to explain how the corporation’s officials and staff are involved in tasks such as constructing hospital buildings, providing furniture, medicines, surgical equipment, maintaining sanitation and security at the healthcare facilities, and other responsibilities. “TSMIDC arranges everything from a needle to CT Scan,” Mr Harish Rao put it succintly.

All sections of Health department played a crucial part during the two waves of COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged many lives, he said. Government hospitals were the centre of focus as lakhs of people relied on them for treatment. There was severe shortage of some medicines such as Remdesivir and those used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, oxygen supply for people being treated at home, and other resources. The Health Minister said the TSMIDC swung into action to arrange the life-saving medical resources.

Not just that, TSMIDC officials and staff had a crucial role in managing and bringing down the pandemic as they had to arrange masks, testing kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), etc.

Managing director of the corporation Chandrasekhar Reddy said when the second wave was subsiding, they started making preparations for a possible third wave.

“We have arranged paediatric wards and ICUs, which have neonatal ventilators and paediatric ventilators, in 48 health facilities across the State. Around 26,000 beds in government hospitals are supplied with oxygen. ICU beds have been increased. Measures are taken to ensure the peak demand of 540 metric tons of oxygen per day is met by generating oxygen here,” said Dr Chandrasekhar.