Harish for completing online audit of all departments

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has directed the Finance department officials to complete online audit of all the departments ensuring that there are no objections in the next five to six months.

The audit wing was entrusted with the responsibility of effective utilization of funds released by the government avoiding misuse of public money. The officials concerned should accordingly focus on conducting audit in a fool-proof manner to check whether there were instances of misuse. Instances of misuse, if any, should be brought to the notice of the government department-wise.

The Minister reviewed the functioning of the audit wing of the department with senior officials on Tuesday. He recalled that the State won accolades from the Central Government by ensuring 100 per cent online auditing of Panchayat Raj department and said steps should be taken to resolve objections raised in panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations to ensure total recovery.

In this context, he appreciated the Ranga Reddy district administration for resolving 2,400 objections and ensuring ₹1.26 crore revenue to the State exchequer and wanted the other districts to emulate the process. The Minister exhorted the officials to take steps to ensure that all te departments were covered under online audit and favoured that a pilot project in this direction be launched from Ranga Reddy district.

Mr. Harish Rao said the joint collectors should conduct field visits frequently and take steps to see that auditing process was conducted effectively. Steps should also be taken to check whether the loan waiver to farmers was implemented effectively.

Officials should compare the records available with the banks and the details with them to see whether there were any discrepancies. Similarly, efforts should be made to see whether interest-free loans to farmers and loans to self-help groups reached eligible beneficiaries.

They should take steps to correct the lapses if any in the software being utilized by the banks and agriculture department. He directed the officials to prepare report relating to audits pending due to objections, pending recovery of dues department-wise and whether the audit meetings were being held in all the districts.