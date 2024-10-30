ADVERTISEMENT

Harish faults CM decision on Telangana Special Police personnel

Published - October 30, 2024 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former minister T. Harish Rao has criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for removing the Telangana Special Police personnel from his (Chief Minister’s) personal security duties, and termed it insulting to the 17,000 special police force.

Instead of taking the decision with wisdom, the Chief Minister’s hasty decision amounts to hurting the morale of the special police force, which is like a paramilitary force for the State, Mr. Harish Rao said in a statement on Tuesday. Demanding the Chief Minister to take back all the suspended and dismissed special police personnel for duty immediately, he requested the government to appoint a Cabinet sub-committee on resolving their issues.

It’s unfortunate that the Chief Minister had not even responded on the issue so far despite making a promise before the Assembly elections that the Congress, if voted to power, would implement the ‘ek police’ system, the BRS leader said.

