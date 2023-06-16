Harish directs officials to speed up proposals for medical colleges in eight districts

June 16, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Health and Finance T. Harish Rao instructed officials of the department to expeditiously prepare proposals for starting eight new medical colleges in the next academic year.

The State Government resolved to set up one medical college in each of the 33 districts. Steps should be taken to start land acquisition and other processes required for setting up the remaining colleges, he said.

The Minister, who reviewed the functioning of the department with senior officials on Friday, said as against the three colleges that were functioning in Telangana for 60 years, the Government had successfully commissioned 21 more colleges in the last nine years since the formation of the State. Steps should accordingly be taken to ensure that the remaining eight institutions were opened by next academic year.

Exhorting officials to speed up land acquisition and related processes, Mr. Harish Rao wanted them to coordinate with the District Collectors and ensure that new medical colleges were set up in line with the prescribed guidelines. The State Government had initiated necessary steps to provide quality medicare to people, including creating the required infrastructure. Simultaneously, recruitment of doctors and medical staff in adequate numbers was taken up to further strengthen the health sector.

Thanks to the proactive steps initiated by the Government, Telangana was ranked number one in terms of quality medical services according to the latest data released by the Central Government.

