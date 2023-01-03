Harish directs officials to make arrangements for Kantivelugu

January 03, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Hyderabad

Health and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has directed officials to take necessary steps for ensuring successful conduct of the second phase of Kantivelugu, a welfare scheme launched by the government to restore eye sight of people, particularly those hailing from the poor and downtrodden.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao decided to hold the Kantivelugu programme from January 18 and arrangements should be made accordingly. Mr. Harish Rao held a video conference with Ministers, officials and elected representatives for the flagship programme of the government on Tuesday.

He wanted the officials to take steps to conduct Kantivelugu in all villages and municipal wards for screening patients suffering from eye ailments as part of the programme. Officials should publicise the event by displaying the dates and venues of conduct of Kantivelugu in their respective areas.

Ministers on their part should hold meetings at the district level to supervise the arrangements for the programme before January 12 and steps should be taken to convey the schedule of eye testing camps to people well in advance. The government was committed to providing spectacles free of cost to the needy, he averred.

He wanted the Municipal Administration and Panchayat Raj departments to forge effective coordination with other departments to ensure that the programme ends as success. “The goal should be to set a record by completing the entire screening process in 100 days”, he said.