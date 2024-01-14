ADVERTISEMENT

Harish demands ₹15,000 honorarium per month to auto drivers

January 14, 2024 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

BRS MLA T. Harish Rao speaking at the auto drivers’ sports meet in Siddipet on Saturday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao has demanded that the State government give ₹15,000 per month honorarium to autorickshaw drivers in the wake of its decision to provide free travel facility to women in the Express and Palle Velugu buses of TSRTC – Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

Speaking at the inauguration of sports event organised for auto drivers at Siddipet on Saturday, he said the Siddipet District Auto Credit Cooperative Society with 1,480 members was conducting the event. Terming them as brand ambassadors of Siddipet, he said they had been taking the guests visiting Siddipet to their destination.

The government’s decision of free travel facility for women in RTC buses had been denying bread and butter to six lakh auto drivers across Telangana and it was not good to harm one section to benefit another section, he said. Mr. Harish Rao stated that he would raise the issue in the Assembly and would fight on it till it was resolved.

