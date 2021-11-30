Harish convoy stopped by farmers

HYDERABAD

30 November 2021 19:26 IST

Minister directs officials to address farmers’ problems immediately

In an embarrassment to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), some farmers stopped the convoy of Finance and Health Minister. The incident took place at Alladurg on Tuesday morning when the Minister was on his way to Narayanakhed. The farmers raised slogans of ‘KCR down down.’

The farmers stopped the convoy of Mr. Harish Rao and poured out their problems. They alleged that despite repeated appeals officials were not procuring paddy and they were waiting for several weeks.

Mr. Harish Rao immediately spoke with revenue divisional officer and assured that procurement would commence shortly. With this, the farmers withdrew their agitation.

