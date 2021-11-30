Telangana

Harish convoy stopped by farmers

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao interacting with farmers at Alladurg in Sangareddy district on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

In an embarrassment to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), some farmers stopped the convoy of Finance and Health Minister. The incident took place at Alladurg on Tuesday morning when the Minister was on his way to Narayanakhed. The farmers raised slogans of ‘KCR down down.’

The farmers stopped the convoy of Mr. Harish Rao and poured out their problems. They alleged that despite repeated appeals officials were not procuring paddy and they were waiting for several weeks.

Mr. Harish Rao immediately spoke with revenue divisional officer and assured that procurement would commence shortly. With this, the farmers withdrew their agitation.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2021 7:28:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/harish-convoy-stopped-by-farmers/article37772443.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY