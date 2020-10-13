Harish challenges BJP on pensions

SIDDIPET

13 October 2020 18:34 IST

Ready for open debate on the shares of Centre and State in social welfare pensions, says Telangana Minister for Finance

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao dared BJP to an open debate on pensions being distributed to the beneficiaries. He said that the amount being released by the Centre is peanuts compared to what is being paid by the State government.

“We are spending about ₹ 11,720 crore on pension every year while the Centre releases only ₹ 210 crore. The BJP leaders are saying that pensions are being distributed by the Centre. We are ready for an open debate on the subject,” he said at a function where BJP district secretary Bal Lakshmi and her associates joined the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi here on Tuesday. BJP Indupriyal village president Suresh also joined the party. He alleged that the BJP leaders have been trying to take the total credit for pensions and demanded that the actual figures of the Central and State government share be made public. He said that the new laws on deregulation of agricultural markets, introduced by the Centre, would harm the interests of farmers.

“Think about the leaders coming in large cars from Hyderabad to Dubbak for election campaign and they will be here only till elections are over. After the elections none of them will be seen here. Vote for TRS candidate Ms. Sujatha. I will be here and it is my responsibility to develop Dubbak assembly constituency,” Mr. Harish Rao said.

He claimed that both Congress and TDP did nothing while it was only Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who came to the rescue of people who suffered during lockdown.

Meanwhile TRS candidate participated in election campaign in several villages despite the heavy rains. Party activists used umbrellas to protect themselves from heavy rain and went around house-to-house campaigning for the party.