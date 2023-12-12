Harish asks party ranks not to drop guard, work with intent again

December 12, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T. Harish Rao has expressed gratitude to people and the party ranks in combined Medak district stating that they have ensured victory for the party in 7 out of 10 seats in the recent Assembly elections.

Speaking at the thanksgiving meetings at Sangareddy and Zaheerabad on Tuesday he said he was running short of words to praise the hard work put in by the party workers and leaders for ensuring handsome win for the party candidates in the two seats. In the reorganised Sangareddy district carved out of Medak, the party had won two and lost two seats, he pointed out.

Stating that winning and losing elections was part of politics, he said the BRS had lost some seats with small margins and just 2% of vote share difference had cost them the power. He asked the party ranks not to lose hope and work with renewed vigour as a students who fails in an exam prepares to clear it at the next opportunity since the elections to Parliament (Lok Sabha) and local bodies were due over the next few months.

Mr. Harish Rao said the party would move ahead with a proper action plan to face the coming electoral battles. Although the BRS government led by K. Chandrashekhar Rao had put up many successes in governance, people had given an opportunity to the Congress thinking that they would give better governance as a planned misinformation campaign had also helped the Congress.

Irrespective of the electoral outcome the BRS would always work for the people, he said adding that as the party that had achieved Statehood to Telangana it had never been over-influenced by success or defeat. The party would raise its voice, after giving some time, on behalf of people in case the new government failed to keep its promises.

He cautioned the party ranks against the attempts of rival parties to dampen their spirit and asked them to continue their fight under the leadership of KCR by reviewing the work and rectifying shortcomings, if any. Mr. Harish Rao told the party ranks that people would assess the Congress rule sooner than later and realise what they (people) did.

