Harish appeals to people to donate blood

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD:
August 17, 2022 21:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations in Telangana, the State Health department organised blood donation camps in all constituencies on Wednesday. 

The aim was to collect 75 units of blood from each of the constituencies, so that 10,000 units would be pooled overall. Health staff and officials were on this task for the past few days. The camps were held at government health facilities starting from teaching hospitals to Primary Health Centres (PHC).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

State Health Minister T Harish Rao, who participated in the camp held in Siddipet, appealed to people to donate blood on their and their family members’ birthdays, and encourage people to donate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app