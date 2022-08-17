Harish appeals to people to donate blood

As part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations in Telangana, the State Health department organised blood donation camps in all constituencies on Wednesday.

The aim was to collect 75 units of blood from each of the constituencies, so that 10,000 units would be pooled overall. Health staff and officials were on this task for the past few days. The camps were held at government health facilities starting from teaching hospitals to Primary Health Centres (PHC).

State Health Minister T Harish Rao, who participated in the camp held in Siddipet, appealed to people to donate blood on their and their family members’ birthdays, and encourage people to donate.