Telangana

Harish accuses Cong, BJP of misinformation campaign

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon the party activists to be active on social media and refute the allegations being levelled against the party.

“Goebbels campaign is being taken up by both the BJP and Congress against our party. Do not remain silent. Refute the allegations with proofs. Tell the people what we have done so far and what we are planning to do. Telangana stood as a role model for development and the entire nation is looking at our State. Explain this to the people,” said Mr Harish Rao while interacting with the TRS party activists at Dubbak on Tuesday.

In another programme held at Toguta, where Congress mandal president Lakshma Goud joined the party, Mr Harish Rao said that the Congress leaders are responsible for the delay in execution of Mallannasagar and Kondapochammasagar projects by approaching the courts. He wondered how the Congress leaders could seek votes after filing cases against Kaleshwaram project.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2020 11:49:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/harish-accuses-cong-bjp-of-misinformation-campaign/article32904015.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY