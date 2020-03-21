Haridaspur shows the way

SANGAREDDY

21 March 2020 00:16 IST

Soap, water placed at entry and exit points of the village

In a move to arrest the spread of coronavirus, residents of Haridaspur village in Kondapur mandal has come up with an innovative idea.

Authorities have placed water and liquid handwash at the entry and exit points of the village. This is applicable for not only new persons entering the village but also for villagers who go out on some work and return home. The decision for setting up the hand wash points was taken by sarpanch Md. Shafi and panchayat secretary Rohit Kulakarni.

Villagers have also been advised to keep water and hand wash outside their respective houses and clean themselves up before stepping into home.

