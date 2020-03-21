Telangana

Haridaspur shows the way

A man washing his hands at the entry point of Haridaspur in Sangareddy district on Friday.

A man washing his hands at the entry point of Haridaspur in Sangareddy district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

Soap, water placed at entry and exit points of the village

In a move to arrest the spread of coronavirus, residents of Haridaspur village in Kondapur mandal has come up with an innovative idea.

Authorities have placed water and liquid handwash at the entry and exit points of the village. This is applicable for not only new persons entering the village but also for villagers who go out on some work and return home. The decision for setting up the hand wash points was taken by sarpanch Md. Shafi and panchayat secretary Rohit Kulakarni.

Villagers have also been advised to keep water and hand wash outside their respective houses and clean themselves up before stepping into home.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 12:20:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/haridaspur-shows-the-way/article31122705.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY